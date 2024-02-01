“Draws Roadmap To Achieve Developed Bharat By 2047”: Amit Shah Praises Interim Budget 2024-25

New Delhi, Feb 1: Heaping praise on the Interim Budget 2024-25, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the budget draws the roadmap to achieve PM Modi's vision of a developed Bharat by 2047.

In a post on X, Shah extended his gratitude to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“The Union Budget draws the roadmap to achieve PM Modi's vision of a developed Bharat by 2047. The budget speech sheds light on the milestones achieved by the Modi government in the last 10 years on its journey to make Bharat the foremost nation in every sector during the Amrit Kaal. On the very foundation of these feats, the magnificent edifice of a Viksit Bharat is being built,” he said.

“My heartfelt gratitude to Modi Ji for leading the nation through this journey of excellence and to FM Nirmala Sitharaman for the insightful budget speech,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget in Parliament today.

However, she mentioned that the full budget will be brought in July.

“In the full budget in July, our Government will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of Viksit Bharat,” she said.

In a landmark announcement during the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024-25, Nirmala Sitharaman revealed the government's ambitious plan to create a corpus of Rupees One Lakh Crore to propel private investment in sunrise technologies.

This corpus will herald what the Finance Minister described as a “golden era for our tech-savvy youth.

“The corpus will be established through a fifty-year interest-free loan, providing a substantial financial boost to foster innovation and research in emerging technology sectors.

Sitharaman emphasized that the long-term financing or refinancing with extended tenors and low or nil interest rates will encourage the private sector to significantly upscale their efforts in research and innovation across sunrise domains. (Agencies)