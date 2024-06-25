Div Com Jammu and ADGP Team Up to Ensure Safe Amarnath Yatra Travelers

JAMMU, June 25: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police Anand jain today inspected the final arrangements and preparations made by the administration for Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

DIG Jammu Samba Kathua range, Commissioner JMC, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, SSP Jammu, Heads of departments, Nodal officers and other concerned were present.

At Bhagwati Nagar, the Div Com and the ADGP took a round of the yatri Niwas and chaired a meeting of the concerned HoDs and nodal officers and took stock of the preparations put in place by them at the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Base Camp. Directions were issued to ensuring seamless provision of all the facilities and services to the pilgrims arriving at the Yatri Niwas for Shri Amarnathji holy yatra.

The Div Com directed for monitoring the functioning of 24×7 control room and ensuring the attendance of representatives of essential services. ARTO Jammu was asked to widely publicize the rates of private taxis and three-wheelers for the information of yatris.

Later, the Div Com and the ADGP visited Yatri Dhams and Railway station wherein the final arrangements were inspected. It was informed that all the necessary arrangements including lodging, RFID counters, sheds, water, power supply and other related preparations are ensured. RFID token Center at Railway station was also inspected.