back to top
Search
JammuDiv Com Jammu and ADGP Team Up to Ensure Safe Amarnath Yatra...
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Div Com Jammu and ADGP Team Up to Ensure Safe Amarnath Yatra Travelers

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 25: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police Anand jain today inspected the final arrangements and preparations made by the administration for Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

 

DIG Jammu Samba Kathua range, Commissioner JMC, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, SSP Jammu, Heads of departments, Nodal officers and other concerned were present.
At Bhagwati Nagar, the Div Com and the ADGP took a round of the yatri Niwas and chaired a meeting of the concerned HoDs and nodal officers and took stock of the preparations put in place by them at the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Base Camp. Directions were issued to ensuring seamless provision of all the facilities and services to the pilgrims arriving at the Yatri Niwas for Shri Amarnathji holy yatra.
The Div Com directed for monitoring the functioning of 24×7 control room and ensuring the attendance of representatives of essential services. ARTO Jammu was asked to widely publicize the rates of private taxis and three-wheelers for the information of yatris.
Later, the Div Com and the ADGP visited Yatri Dhams and Railway station wherein the final arrangements were inspected. It was informed that all the necessary arrangements including lodging, RFID counters, sheds, water, power supply and other related preparations are ensured. RFID token Center at Railway station was also inspected.

Previous article
80 pc of marginal farmers in India affected by adverse climatic events: Report
Next article
LS Speaker: Rahul says will support Govt’s choice if Dy Speaker post given to Oppn
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Transfers and Postings :9 NTs Transferred, Placed At Disposal Of DC Ganderbal

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 25: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the...

Jammu makes way for Urban Cruiser Taisor

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent Jammu Tawi: Shree Toyota proudly unveiled in Jammu...

J&K Govt Order :Adhoc Appointment On Promotion Basis As Distt Judges of 18 JOs Regularized

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 25: The High Court of  Jammu and Kashmir and...

Transfers and Postings : Jammu | Govt Order Inter/Intra-Zonal Transfer Of Teachers

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LS Speaker: Rahul says will support Govt’s choice if Dy Speaker...

80 pc of marginal farmers in India affected by adverse climatic...

International Court seeks arrest of Russian officials over attacks on Ukrainian...