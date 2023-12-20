“Dismayed To See Vice President Humiliated” Says President Murmu Over Mimicry Of RS Chairman

New Delhi, Dec 20: Expressing concern over the mimicry incident of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar by suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee outside the Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that she was “dismayed to see the manner in which the respected Vice President was humiliated”.

Taking to her official handle on social media handle X, the President said that the people of India are proud of the conutry's Parliamentary tradition and expect them to uphold it.

“I was dismayed to see the manner in which our respected Vice President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy. That has been the Parliamentary tradition we are proud of, and the people of India expect them to uphold it,” the President posted on X.