Direct tax collection reaches 80 per cent of revised financial year 2024 target at Rs 15.6 lakh crore

New Delhi, Feb 11: Net direct tax collection so far in current fiscal grew 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 15.6 lakh crore, which is 80 per cent of revised budget estimates for full fiscal year. “The provisional figures of direct tax collections continue to register steady growth. Direct tax collections up to February 10, 2024 show that gross collections are at Rs 18.38 lakh crore, which is 17.3 per cent higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year,” Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement.

Direct tax collection, net of refunds, till February 10 of financial year 2024 stands at Rs 15.6 lakh crore, which is 20.25 per cent higher than the net collections in the corresponding period last year.

This collection is 80.23 per cent of the total revised estimates of direct taxes for 2023-24.Refunds amounting to Rs 2.77 lakh crore have been issued during April 1, 2023 to February 10, 2024.

Gross revenue collections for Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) also showed a steady growth. Growth rate for CIT was 9.16 per cent while for PIT, it was 25.67 per cent.

After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections was 13.57 per cent and that in PIT was 26.91 per cent (PIT only), it added.