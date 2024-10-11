“Dilli Walon, Aao, Dilli Chalao”: Congress’ catchy slogan to woo Delhi

back to top
    Hoping to replicate the electoral success of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress is set to embark on a ‘NyayYatra' across the Capital in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls likely early next year. The Dilli Nyay Yatra will be held in around four phases commencing from October 23 and concluding on November 28. While Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will participate in the Yatra, an empty chair, symbolic of the Delhi Chief Minister's seat reserved for the common man, and the slogan ‘Dilli Walon Aao Dilli Chalao (Delhiites come, run Delhi)' will be at the centre of the yatra, as the Congress attempts to leave behind criticisms of political complacency and lack of connect with the average Delhi citizen. The Congress wants emphasize and focus specifically on issues related to the SC, ST, minority and lower-middle-class communities and raise issues such as liquor policy scandal, corruption and anti-development policies claiming that the AAP government is hindering progress in the capital. The Congress also plans to go for a comparative analysis of the present situation in the national capital with the time of late Sheila Dikshit, under whose leadership as Delhi Chief Minister the city saw significant development. (IPA Service)

     

