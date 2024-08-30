Develop mechanism to notify members on PF deductions: Mandaviya to EPFO

NL Coressponden t

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday directed EPFO to develop and implement a mechanism to regularly notify members about their deductions. The move will bring transparency in Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deductions to build trust between employers and employees, the Minister for Labour & Employment said in a review meeting with EPFO Officials.

The minister has directed the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) “to implement a robust and transparent system for all members regarding their Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deductions”, the ministry said in a statement. He has directed the EPFO officials to develop an efficient and time-bound digital mechanism that would regularly notify employees about the PF deductions made from their salaries, it said.

“Mandaviya underscored that these measures are crucial for building trust between employers and employees, enhancing transparency, and improving the overall efficiency of the provident fund system in India,” the ministry said.