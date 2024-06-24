JAMMU, June 24: A delegation of Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council of India led by its Chairman Sandeep Narula called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
The delegation discussed promotion of Electronic and IT Sector in the UT and creation of new entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.
Delegation from ECS Export Council discusses growth strategies with LG
