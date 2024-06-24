back to top
Search
JammuDelegation from ECS Export Council discusses growth strategies with LG
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Delegation from ECS Export Council discusses growth strategies with LG

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 24: A delegation of Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council of led by its Chairman Sandeep Narula called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
The delegation discussed promotion of Electronic and IT Sector in the UT and creation of new entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

Previous article
Shocking Betrayal: Mother Abandons Baby in Dry Pond Revenge Plot.
Next article
Indo-Pak Delegation Storms Kishtwar to Scrutinize Power Projects!
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Indo-Pak Delegation Storms Kishtwar to Scrutinize Power Projects!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 24: A large delegation from India and...

Shocking Betrayal: Mother Abandons Baby in Dry Pond Revenge Plot.

Northlines Northlines -
RAJOURI/JAMMU, June 24:  A woman allegedly killed her eight-day-old...

NEET-UG row: Under fire, RJD releases pics of accused Sanjeev Mukhiya’s wife with Nitish Kumar

Northlines Northlines -
Patna, Jun 24: The ongoing political blame game over...

Netanyahu says he won’t agree to a deal that ends the war in Gaza, testing the latest truce proposal

Northlines Northlines -
Tel Aviv, Jun 24: The viability of a US-backed...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indo-Pak Delegation Storms Kishtwar to Scrutinize Power Projects!

Shocking Betrayal: Mother Abandons Baby in Dry Pond Revenge Plot.

NEET-UG row: Under fire, RJD releases pics of accused Sanjeev Mukhiya’s...