Days Before It Announces Polls, EC To Meet Top MHA Officials

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 8: Days before it announces schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, the top brass of the Election Commission has called senior Home ministry officials to review security preparedness for the democratic exercise.
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will meet Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and fellow Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Friday to discuss deployment of central forces in states, sources said.
The meeting also comes days before the Commission's and visit to review poll preparedness.
The EC has sought 3.4 lakh Central Armed Police Force personnel for Lok Sabha and four assembly polls.
With nearly 97 crore voters, the EC would set up approximately 12.5 lakh polling stations across .
The EC will also meet top railways officials.
Railways plays a major role in transporting central forces for deployment during different phases. (Agencies)

J&K | One Dead, 4 Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Poonch Village
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

