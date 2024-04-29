back to top
Cute kids announce New Zealand’s T20 World Cup squad in Instagram video

Eye-catching Announcement Grabs Attention for New Zealand's T20 Cup Squad

New Zealand opted for a unique way to unveil their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup with an adorable announcement video grabbing eyeballs on social media. In the innovative reveal, two young fans Matilda and Angus took charge of announcing the 15-member lineup representing the Blackcaps.

The short clip posted on Instagram saw the excited kids sharing the names of those selected while expressing their joy. From experienced campaigners like skipper Kane Williamson and Tim Southee to newcomers like Matt Henry and Rachin Ravindra, the squad highlights a blend of experience and youth. Coach Gary Stead believes the squad has what it takes to adapt to varied conditions expected across venues in the West Indies.

Williamson will lead a squad featuring 12 players with prior T20 World Cup experience. The seasoned leader will feature in his sixth edition while Southee makes his seventh appearance. All-format star Trent Boult also returns to seek his second title. Opener Finn Allen and devastating hitter Glenn Phillips further strengthen the batting firepower.

Veteran seamer Kyle Jamieson misses out owing to a back injury with Adam Milne also sidelined after ankle surgery. However, consistent performers Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson bolster the spin and pace departments. Stead sees Henry and Ravindra as exciting prospects after strong domestic showings.

With two months to prepare under assistant coach James Foster, New Zealand will rely on their experience and team to challenge for a second T20 crown. Fans clearly enjoyed witnessing the heartwarming squad announcement video kicking off the Blackcaps' World Cup campaign.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

