CRPF partners with MSU to enhance employability of wards of paramilitary personnel

Siliguri, Aug 14: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has signed an MoU with private Medhavi Skills University to provide customised skill-based degree and diploma programmes for the wards of the paramilitary personnel.

Under the MoU, Medhavi Skills University (MSU) will offer exclusively-designed industry-aligned programmes.

These UGC-recognised courses will be aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), a release issued by MSU said on Wednesday.

Aimed at enhancing the employability of the children of CRPF families, the courses are aligned with the National Credit Framework to help wards utilise their academic credits for future goals.

These new-age courses will be exclusively designed for CRPF personnel and comprise 50 per cent practical component of learning at MSU's industry partners.

The minimum eligibility qualification for availing benefits under the programmes is class 10 or 12 or equivalent certificate recognised by the government.

Following UGC's latest guidelines, there will be two admission cycles for the courses – July and January – with admissions opening in July session for the first time.

The MoU was signed by Radha, president of Regional CRPF Family Welfare Association (CWA), Group Centre (GC) Siliguri, in the presence of Pankaj Kumar, DIG, GC Siliguri and MSU co-founder and pro-chancellor Kuldip Sarma on August 13 in Siliguri, the release said.

Separate MoUs were also signed by MSU with the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, SSB and Assam Rifles in the last two years.