back to top
Search
    IndiaCRPF partners with MSU to enhance employability of wards of paramilitary personnel
    India

    CRPF partners with MSU to enhance employability of wards of paramilitary personnel

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Siliguri, Aug 14: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has signed an MoU with private Medhavi Skills University to provide customised skill-based degree and diploma programmes for the wards of the paramilitary personnel.

    Under the MoU, Medhavi Skills University (MSU) will offer exclusively-designed industry-aligned programmes.

    These UGC-recognised courses will be aligned with the Policy 2020 and the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), a release issued by MSU said on Wednesday.

    Aimed at enhancing the employability of the children of CRPF families, the courses are aligned with the National Credit Framework to help wards utilise their academic credits for future goals.

    These new-age courses will be exclusively designed for CRPF personnel and comprise 50 per cent practical component of learning at MSU's industry partners.

    The minimum eligibility qualification for availing benefits under the programmes is class 10 or 12 or equivalent certificate recognised by the government.

    Following UGC's latest guidelines, there will be two admission cycles for the courses – July and January – with admissions opening in July session for the first time.

    The MoU was signed by Radha, president of Regional CRPF Family Welfare Association (CWA), Group Centre (GC) Siliguri, in the presence of Pankaj Kumar, DIG, GC Siliguri and MSU co-founder and pro-chancellor Kuldip Sarma on August 13 in Siliguri, the release said.

    Separate MoUs were also signed by MSU with the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, SSB and Assam Rifles in the last two years.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Governor’s post should be done away with, has become burden on democracy: Manish Sisodia
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Governor’s post should be done away with, has become burden on democracy: Manish Sisodia

    Northlines Northlines -
    Hathras (UP), Aug 14: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras...

    Governor’s post should be done away with, has become burden on democracy: Manish Sisodia

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 14: Former deputy chief minister of...

    Four get 10 years in jail for trying to run over IAS officer with JCB machine

    Northlines Northlines -
    Raigarh, Aug 14: A special court here on Wednesday...

    PM Modi likely to travel to New York next month

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Governor’s post should be done away with, has become burden on...

    Governor’s post should be done away with, has become burden on...

    Four get 10 years in jail for trying to run over...