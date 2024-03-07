Search
Court Summons Delhi CM Kejriwal On March 16 After Fresh Complaint By ED

By: Northlines

NEW DELHI, Mar 7: A Delhi court on Thursday issued summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a fresh complaint by the ED for allegedly evading its summonses in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on March 16.
The Enforcement Directorate filed the complaint before the court on Wednesday, seeking prosecution of Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

