Cop found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city

Srinagar, Aug 17: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Ahmad Nagar area of Srinagar, reports said.

Officials said that an Assistant Sub-Inspector of J&K Police identified as Mohammad Shafi was found dead in his room in Ahmad Nagar area of Srinagar.

He was posted at Ahmad Nagar police station.

“His colleagues found him unconscious in his room and they immediately shifted him to a hospital where doctors said that he was dead on arrival,” as per the officials.

“An inquiry has been launched to find out the exact cause of the police officer's death,” officials added.

Police have started inquest proceedings and after completion of all medico-legal formalities, the body will be handed over to the family for last rites. (Agencies)