Congress asks its leaders to gear up for 2024 LS Polls

No talks yet with INID Alliance partners on seat-sharing in J&K: Congress chief pitches for restoration of Statehood to J&K

Srinagar, Dec 26: The Congress high command on Tuesday asked its party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, even as it conveyed to them that the party has held no talks with INDI Alliance partners over seat-sharing for general elections in the Union Territory.

At a meeting held in New Delhi, the Congress high command asked J&K leaders to work hard and ensure win for the party in the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May 2024.

“The party leadership told us to work hard and visit constituencies to ensure win of the party in the upcoming polls, “a senior party leader, who was part of the meeting told.

The meeting was chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party in-charge for J&K, Bharat Singh Solanki and others.

According to the party leaders, the focus of the discussion was the party's preparations for five Lok Sabha seats in J&K.

“The high command got feedback from J&K leaders about the party's position in J&K. The leaders individually briefed them about the party's strengths and weaknesses in 5 Lok Sabha constituencies,” they said.

They said that Kharge told them there has been no discussion yet with INDI Alliance partners on seat-sharing in J&K.

National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party are part of the INDI Alliance. Both the regional parties are also part of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of few J&K parties seeking restoration of J&K's special status.

Meanwhile, JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani said that the meeting which lasted for nearly 3-4 hours discussed several issues regarding the Lok Sabha polls.

“We gave our suggestions with regard to the alliance and seats. The elections will be fought jointly by the opposition parties,” Wani said, adding that the final decision about seat-sharing in J&K will be taken by the INDI Alliance bloc itself.

In a detailed post on social media platform, Kharge said the party leaders had a detailed discussion with the Congress party leaders from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regarding the Lok Sabha elections.

“Modi government has left no stone unturned in betraying the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” he said, adding that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are inalienable and indistinguishable part of India, but PM Modi's clean chit to China post Galwan has endangered the national security and strategic interests.

He said that they are deeply concerned about the rise in terror attacks in Pir Panjal and the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the last few years. “We hope to see full statehood restored to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh being made a state at the earliest,” he said.

He further said people of Ladakh are unitedly demanding safeguards for the tribal people of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

“People of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh want change and want their voices to be heard to, and they conveyed the same to us, by the kind of strong support they gave to Shri @RahulGandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said.

He further said that Congress party and allies of INDIA bloc are strongly committed to the welfare, development and empowerment of J&K and Ladakh.

Apart from Viqar, the meeting was attended by working president Raman Bhalla, senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir, former deputy CM Tara Chand, former MLC Ghulam Nabi Monga, former minister Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed and several other leaders.