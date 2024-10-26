Confusing call between Kohli and Pant leads to key run out, questions raised on social media

In what was a crucial moment in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune, India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was run out for a duck after a mix-up with former captain Virat Kohli. With India chasing an imposing target of 359 runs to level the two-match series, Pant's early dismissal dealt a big blow to their hopes.

The incident occurred on Day 3 of the match with India's score on 127/5. Ajaz Patel bowled a delivery to Kohli which he guided towards short third man. Kohli looked at Pant at the non-striker's end, seeming to signal for a quick single. However, the fielding and throw from Mitchell Santner resulted in Pant being well short of his crease as Tom Blundell completed the run out. Replays confirmed Pant's dismissal.

This led to a debate on social media over who was at fault for the mix-up – Kohli for calling Pant through or Pant for taking the risk. Some pointed out that as the non-striker, the judgement to take the run or not rests with Pant. Others argued Kohli should have communicated his intent more clearly. Several also felt neither batsman was fully to blame.

Regardless, the dismissal raised India's troubles as they lost Kohli for 20 runs later in the innings. They went on to lose the match and trail 0-1 in the series. Pant's presence could have proved crucial given his attacking batting style and experience of chasing in similar circumstances before. For now, the questions remain on the confounding call between two experienced senior batters at a critical juncture.