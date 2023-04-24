Conductor killed, driver injured in Udhampur accident

JAMMU, Apr 24: A conductor died and a driver was injured when two vehicles crashed into each other on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district last night, officials said. Officials told that a dumper crashed into a truck inside the Chanani-Nashri tunnel in Udhampur last night. He said in the incident conductor of the dumper died on the spot while its driver was injured. The deceased was identified as Balbir Chand of Samba. Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the accident.
