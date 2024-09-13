Conducting green elections,” says J-K Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole

JAMMU, Sept 13: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole said on Friday that they are conducting green elections under which around 10-12 plants will be planted at every polling station during the upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

PK Pole said that the initiative has been taken in view of the rising temperatures and global warming.

“The security has been put in place. We are conducting green elections. Environment is becoming a concern for the world. Temperatures are increasing. Global warming is there. 10-12 plants will be planted at every polling station,” Pole said.

He further said that the home voting facility introduced for the first time during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections will continue in the Assembly elections.

Pole added, “Home voting facilities will be provided to make voting easier for elderly citizens and persons with disabilities, voter facilitation centres are being established to ensure that the polling staff can also caste their vote…”

Elections will be held in three phases in September and October–September 18, September 25, and October 1 and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

These are the first assembly polls to be held Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370

There are a total number of 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.

According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors.

In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12.