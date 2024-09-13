back to top
Search
    JammuConducting green elections," says J-K Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Conducting green elections,” says J-K Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sept 13: Jammu and Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole said on Friday that they are conducting green elections under which around 10-12 plants will be planted at every polling station during the upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

     

    PK Pole said that the initiative has been taken in view of the rising temperatures and global warming.
    “The security has been put in place. We are conducting green elections. is becoming a concern for the world. Temperatures are increasing. Global warming is there. 10-12 plants will be planted at every polling station,” Pole said.
    He further said that the home voting facility introduced for the first time during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections will continue in the Assembly elections.
    Pole added, “Home voting facilities will be provided to make voting easier for elderly citizens and persons with disabilities, voter facilitation centres are being established to ensure that the polling staff can also caste their vote…”
    Elections will be held in three phases in September and October–September 18, September 25, and October 1 and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.
    These are the first assembly polls to be held Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370
    There are a total number of 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.
    According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors.
    In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Abdullah Vows to Reinstitute Article 370 as J&K’s ‘Heartbeat’, Guaranteeing Autonomy
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Abdullah Vows to Reinstitute Article 370 as J&K’s ‘Heartbeat’, Guaranteeing Autonomy

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sep 13: Article 370 is the heartbeat of...

    Sustainable development of tourist destinations our priority: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today held...

    Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kishtwar

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sep 13: Exchange of fire has taken place...

    J&K govt Order : Govt Directs Action Against Candidates Submitting Fake Documents For Employment

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 13: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Abdullah Vows to Reinstitute Article 370 as J&K’s ‘Heartbeat’, Guaranteeing Autonomy

    Sustainable development of tourist destinations our priority: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo

    Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kishtwar