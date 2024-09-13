back to top
    Abdullah Vows to Reinstitute Article 370 as J&K’s ‘Heartbeat’, Guaranteeing Autonomy

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sep 13: Article 370 is the heartbeat of the people of   and and will be restored, Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Friday.
    Abdullah responded to a question about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that Article 370 which was abrogated by the Centre on August 5, 2019, would never be restored.

    “It took them so many years to remove Article 370. We will also bring it back because Articles 370 and 35A are the heartbeat of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It will definitely come God willing,” Abdullah told reporters in Shopian.
    Asked if there would be any impact on the NC-Congress alliance, by Engineer Rashid's arrival, Abdullah said he does not fear anyone.

    “I trust my Allah and trust the people. He (Rashid) is an agent and everyone knows this,” he said, adding “Let them bring anyone, they will never be able to harm the NC”.
    In response to a question about Engineer Rashid's remarks that he will be willing to support the bloc if they promise to restore Article 370 in the union territory whenever they come into power at the Centre, Abdullah said, “These are the same people who once wanted a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir”.
    “They wanted independence. Didn't they raise slogans of Pakistan Zindabad? What kind of miracle has happened today that they have become India's beloved? That they have been released from jail,” he said.

