    Complaint filed against IAS Officer over alleged irregular appointments in J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sept 14: A complaint has been filed with the Chief Electoral Officer of  Jammu and , accusing IAS officer Nazim Zai Khan, Mission Director of the Mission and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, of making clandestine appointments in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

    Two complainants have alleged that Khan illegally appointed ten officials to the Project Management Unit of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission without issuing a public advertisement or conducting a competitive selection process.

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

