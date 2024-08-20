Commonwealth Year of Youth Champion Darasing Khurana to interview the royal family of the UK

NL Coressponden t

New Delhi: The Commonwealth Secretariat is hosting a celebratory event live from the Commonwealth headquarters at Marlborough House, City of Westminster, London on August 12. The event will be hosted by the Commonwealth Year Of Youth Champion Darasing Khurana, and joining him will be Lady Dentaa.

The day will include launches, inspiring interviews and engaging content from Year of Youth activities and the event will be telecast live across the 56 Commonwealth nations. Model-turned-actor Darasing made his acting debut in 2022 with the Punjabi film, Bai Ji Kuttange. The following year, he made his South debut with Bandra and this year, was seen in the Hindi film Kaagaz 2.

He was elected as the Commonwealth Year Of Youth Champion earlier this year, becoming the first Asian and second person overall to hold the title, will be hosting at the event, interacting with the dignitaries present. Apart from his work in Showbiz, Darasing has been actively working towards humanitarian causes as well as mental health awareness. He has founded the Pause.Breathe.Talk Foundation and is also the brand ambassador of Datri, world's second largest stem cell donors' registry.

During the event, Darasing will be interviewing several prominent personalities from around the world including the Secretary General of the Commonwealth as well as the members of the Royal Family of the United Kingdom, including the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson. The list of interviewees also include several heads of the United Nations, people from Cambridge University, as well as important dignitaries from across the globe, who've been making a difference in people lives with their work.