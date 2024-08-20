back to top
Search
    IndiaCommonwealth Year of Youth Champion Darasing Khurana to interview the royal family...
    India

    Commonwealth Year of Youth Champion Darasing Khurana to interview the royal family of the UK

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Coressponden t

    New Delhi: The Commonwealth Secretariat is hosting a celebratory event live from the Commonwealth headquarters at Marlborough House, City of Westminster, London on August 12. The event will be hosted by the Commonwealth Year Of Youth Champion Darasing Khurana, and joining him will be Lady Dentaa.

    The day will include launches, inspiring interviews and engaging content from Year of Youth activities and the event will be telecast live across the 56 Commonwealth nations. Model-turned-actor Darasing made his acting debut in 2022 with the Punjabi film, Bai Ji Kuttange. The following year, he made his South debut with Bandra and this year, was seen in the Hindi film Kaagaz 2.

    He was elected as the Commonwealth Year Of Youth Champion earlier this year, becoming the first Asian and second person overall to hold the title, will be hosting at the event, interacting with the dignitaries present. Apart from his work in Showbiz, Darasing has been actively working towards humanitarian causes as well as mental awareness. He has founded the Pause.Breathe.Talk Foundation and is also the brand ambassador of Datri, world&#39;s second largest stem cell donors&#39; registry.

    During the event, Darasing will be interviewing several prominent personalities from around the including the Secretary General of the Commonwealth as well as the members of the Royal Family of the United Kingdom, including the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson. The list of interviewees also include several heads of the United Nations, people from Cambridge University, as well as important dignitaries from across the globe, who've been making a difference in people  lives with their work.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Unspent CSR funds hit five-year high in FY23
    Next article
    Lava dials up ambitions for smart wearables market
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Health Ministry Writes To Heads Of Central Govt Hospitals To Enhance Security Of Healthcare Facilities

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Following the rape and murder incident...

    Optiemus Electronics makes foray into telecom equipment manufacturing

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Optiemus Electronics on Tuesday announced its foray...

    Adah Sharma stars in new horror: a PETA India World Fashion Day campaign exposing leather cruelty

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai: Screaming in terror as she’s “skinned alive”, actor Adah...

    Lava dials up ambitions for smart wearables market

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies With the recent launch of smartwatches, home-grown smartphone maker...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Health Ministry Writes To Heads Of Central Govt Hospitals To Enhance...

    Optiemus Electronics makes foray into telecom equipment manufacturing

    Adah Sharma stars in new horror: a PETA India World Fashion...