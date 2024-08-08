Centre may restore J&K statehood and conduct elections by October: Union Minister hints

Srinagar, Aug 8: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that the Centre may restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before October this year.



While addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Athawale said that the legislative Assembly Elections may also be held in October. It is important to note that the Supreme Court of India in December last year directed the Election Commission of India to hold the Legislative Assembly Elections in J&K by 30th September of 2024.

However, Ramdas Athawale today said that the polls are scheduled to be held in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Chattisgarh before October. And that before October, statehood can be restored and elections would also happen in October, he said.

He amplified Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement which he had made at the time of the abrogation of Article-370 that the centre would restore the statehood to J&K.

While appreciating the high voter turnout in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the region, Athawale said that the tourism has flourished since the special provision was revoked in August 2019.

“More than 2.11 crore tourists including foreigners have visited here. People don't fear going to Kashmir now. Earlier, they wanted to come but terrorism was stopping them from arriving here. Now LG told me peace is prevailing despite some incidents,” he said.

According to him, they have given over 2 lakh pre and post-matric scholarships to SC and above 84000 scholarships to OBC students in J&K. “SC and OBC constitute 8 percent each in J&K, but there is not a single SC family in Kashmir,” he added.

The Union Minister further informed that a total number of 74-cases were registered under Atrocities Act against SC and OBCs.

He said that presently, there are 16 old-age-homes across J&K and that the government plans to open one in each district.

The minister said that his party Republican Party of India will field at least 10-15 candidates in Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly polls. (Agencies)