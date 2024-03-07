Central Secretariat Service Officers Takes Out March To Protest Against Delay In Promotions

New Delhi, Mar 7: A large number of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers on Thursday carried out a protest march outside the Shastri Bhawan here against the “delay” in the submission of report by a cadre review committee which has hampered their promotions.

The protest march was held during lunchtime.

“As far as today's peace march in Shastri Bhawan is concerned, more than 2,500 officers participated in it,” said Udit Arya, President of CSS Forum — an association of the CSS officers.

He said the next march would be held on March 11th on Nirman Bhawan premises.

“We are expecting a gathering of approximately 5,000 officers there,” Arya said.

The central government had constituted a high-level cadre review committee (CRC) on October 27, 2022 to assess the rising demand for manpower across various ministries/departments, keeping in view the increasing number of schemes and projects of government.

It was asked to suggest the steps for better cadre management and smooth career progression of the staff members of the central secretariat, the CSS Forum had said in a recent letter to the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).