back to top
Search
    JammuCandidature of Sarjan Barkati, 25 others rejected for 1st phase of J&K...
    JammuJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    Candidature of Sarjan Barkati, 25 others rejected for 1st phase of J&K polls

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 28: Candidature of at least 26 candidates, who had filed nomination papers to contest the upcoming assembly elections in  Jammu and in the first phase, has been rejected.

     

    An official said that 280 candidates had filed nomination papers in J&K for the first phase of elections, of these 168 have been accepted while 26 have been rejected.
    Scrutiny of other forms is in progress, he said, adding that nomination form of Sarjan Ahmad Barkati, who is in jail in a terror funding case, has also been rejected.
    Social activist Aadil Nazir, who was accompanying Sugra Barkati daughter of Sarjan Barkati to file nomination papers on Tuesday, said that they challenge it in the court.
    First phase of assembly election will be held on September 18 for 24 seat, including 16 in south Kashmir and 8 in Jammu region.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Angry BJP workers force J&K party chief to cut short speech over ticket distribution
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Angry BJP workers force J&K party chief to cut short speech over ticket distribution

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 28:  Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder...

    Cabinet Nod For Setting Up 12 Industrial Cities To Boost Manufacturing; Outlay Rs 28,602 Cr

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 28: The Union cabinet on Wednesday...

    ‘Enough is enough’: President Murmu criticises ‘collective amnesia’ of Indian society towards crimes against women

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 28: Declaring that “enough is enough”,...

    How 2024 Election Results Empowered India’s Democratic Revival: Manish Tewari

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 28: Congress leader Manish Tewari shared...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Angry BJP workers force J&K party chief to cut short speech...

    Cabinet Nod For Setting Up 12 Industrial Cities To Boost Manufacturing;...

    ‘Enough is enough’: President Murmu criticises ‘collective amnesia’ of Indian society...