Candidature of Sarjan Barkati, 25 others rejected for 1st phase of J&K polls

JAMMU, Aug 28: Candidature of at least 26 candidates, who had filed nomination papers to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in the first phase, has been rejected.

An official said that 280 candidates had filed nomination papers in J&K for the first phase of elections, of these 168 have been accepted while 26 have been rejected.

Scrutiny of other forms is in progress, he said, adding that nomination form of Sarjan Ahmad Barkati, who is in jail in a terror funding case, has also been rejected.

Social activist Aadil Nazir, who was accompanying Sugra Barkati daughter of Sarjan Barkati to file nomination papers on Tuesday, said that they challenge it in the court.

First phase of assembly election will be held on September 18 for 24 seat, including 16 in south Kashmir and 8 in Jammu region.