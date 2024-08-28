back to top
    Cabinet Nod For Setting Up 12 Industrial Cities To Boost Manufacturing; Outlay Rs 28,602 Cr

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 28: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved 12 new industrial cities in 10 states states to boost domestic manufacturing with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore. Spanning across 10 states and strategically planned along six major corridors, these projects represent a significant leap forward in 's quest to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and economic growth.

    These industrial areas will be located in Khurpia in Uttarakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in , Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in AP, and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.
    The Union Cabinet has approved 12 new project proposals under the Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Cabinet meeting.

    The move will transform the industrial landscape of the country, creating a robust network of industrial nodes and cities that will significantly boost economic growth and global competitiveness.
    They will be developed as greenfield smart cities of global standards.
    The approach ensures that the cities are equipped with advanced infrastructure that supports sustainable and efficient industrial operations.

    NICDP is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, with an estimated 1 million direct and up to 3 million indirect jobs being created through planned industrialisation.
    These projects will create an investment potential of about Rs 1.52 lakh crore. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    ‘Enough is enough’: President Murmu criticises ‘collective amnesia’ of Indian society towards crimes against women
