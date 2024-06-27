Bollywood star’s breakfast sparks debate on appealing “weird” food combinations

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has foodies talking after sharing a video of her unusual breakfast creation on social media. In the clip, the entertainer can be seen enjoying avocado toast dunked into a bowl of sambar lentil stew followed by a dollop of imli chutney.

While some viewers expressed surprise at the eclectic flavor combination, Chopra described the dish as “so good.” Her endorsement prompted curiosity from fans about what drove her experimentation in the kitchen. According to experts, the psychology behind why certain unconventional food pairings work can be complex.

Our perception of taste is influenced not only by flavor sensations but also memories and culture. Certain combinations may trigger nostalgia for childhood favorites or familiar traditions. Pairings also have the potential to unveil new layers of complexity through synergistic flavor profiles.

Personality plays a role, with more adventurous personalities more willing to step outside typical expectations. Exposure to global cuisines also expands understanding of what is “normal” from a culinary perspective.

So while an avocado sambar toast may raise eyebrows, reminiscing on flavors from childhood or taking an open-minded approach can lead even unexpected creations to satisfy the palette in new and surprising ways. Chopra's breakfast blend adds an interesting data point to ongoing discussions around what makes for an appealing union of ingredients.