back to top
Search
    IndiaBJP's drubbing in Haryana, J-K polls necessary to ensure farmers' demands are...
    India

    BJP’s drubbing in Haryana, J-K polls necessary to ensure farmers’ demands are met: SKM

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 2: The BJP's drubbing in the upcoming , and Jammu and elections is necessary to ensure that the farmers' demands, including that of MSP at ‘C2+50 per cent' formula, are fulfilled, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said on Monday.

    In a statement, the SKM said the farmers of Haryana, and Jammu Kashmir will rally the people at large to “Expose, oppose and punish the BJP in the Assembly elections”.

    “This will eventually ensure implementation of MSP at C2 plus 50 per cent with guaranteed procurement and comprehensive loan waiver across with a priority to the small and middle farmers and agricultural workers,” the SKM said.

    The SKM, which led the 2020-21 farmers' protests, said the BJP suffered a “massive setback” in the recent elections, and the NDA lost in 159 rural constituencies “mainly due to the anger among farmers, workers, youth and marginalised sections including minorities, Dalits and Adivasis”.

    “Another drubbing to BJP in these Assembly elections will amount to a litmus test for farmers to make certain their victory in the struggle across India against the corporatisation of agriculture and in defence of their livelihoods,” they said.

    The Haryana State Coordination Committees of both the SKM and the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions will convene a ‘Farmers and Workers Panchayat' on September 7 in Hisar, they said.

    “The Haryana chief minister had attempted to misguide the farmers by falsely claiming Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 24 crops consciously hiding the fact that the procurement rate is not based on C2 plus 50 per cent but the current rate of A2+FL+50 per cent,” they said.

    “Similarly, the workers' movement was consistently in struggle demanding a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month, rolling back of four pro-corporate labour codes and regularisation of their jobs in schemes, including Anganwadi, Asha and Mid-Day meals.

    But the BJP-led state government in Haryana and the Modi government that rules Jammu Kashmir through the Lieutenant Governor brutally ignored these huge mass sections,” they said.

    In its 2006 report, National Commission on Farmers' chairman M S Swaminathan suggested that the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) fix MSP at least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost of production (C2 plus 50 per cent).

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    ED arrests MLA Amanatullah Khan; BJP, Cong target AAP on corruption
    Next article
    CBI arrests ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over ‘financial irregularities’
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Need to be cautious on matters of religion: Govt sources on ‘Emergency’ film

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 2: Government is learnt to be...

    Politicians fuelling violence instead of upholding Maharashtra’s ethos: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Sep 2: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP...

    CBI arrests ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over ‘financial irregularities’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kolkata, Sep 2: The CBI on Monday arrested the...

    ED arrests MLA Amanatullah Khan; BJP, Cong target AAP on corruption

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 2: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Need to be cautious on matters of religion: Govt sources on...

    Politicians fuelling violence instead of upholding Maharashtra’s ethos: Shiv Sena (UBT)...

    CBI arrests ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over ‘financial irregularities’