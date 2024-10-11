back to top
    BJP claims INDIA bloc considering making LoP post rotational, experts suggest it’s not possible

    agencies

    NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday claimed the opposition bloc constituents are considering making the Leader of Opposition's post in the rotational and said they should go ahead with such a decision if they feel Rahul Gandhi is not able to fulfill his responsibility with dedication.

    BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said there are many leaders in the opposition parties who are “capable” of handling the work of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) but it is up to them to take a decision as it is their “internal matter”.

    Though there was no word from the opposition parties on the BJP's claim till the filing of this report, experts said that only an MP from the single largest party in the opposition with at least 10 per cent seats can be appointed as the LoP.

    Gandhi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha with the Congress being the single largest opposition party in the House.

    The BJP MP's remarks came after she was asked to comment on talks about the opposition parties considering making the Leader of Opposition's post rotational in the Lok Sabha.

    “Yes, absolutely. I have also heard that there is talk of making the post of Leader of Opposition rotational. But I would politely say that this is an internal matter of the opposition,” Swaraj told a press conference at the party headquarters here while replying to the media query.

    “Yes, there are definitely many leaders in the opposition parties who are quite capable of fulfilling the responsibility of the Leader of Opposition. If the INDI Alliance feels that Rahul Gandhi is not able to fulfill his responsibility with complete dedication, they should take such a decision,” she added. Asked if the Leader of Opposition's post can be made rotational, former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Achary said only an MP from the single largest opposition party in the House can be appointed as the LoP.

    The person whom the single largest opposition party wants to be appointed as the LoP is chosen by it only, he said.

    “Neither the government nor the Speaker have any role to play in it,” Acharya told PTI.

    The Speaker only recognises a person as the LoP in the Lok Sabha whose name is forwarded by the single largest opposition party, he added.

