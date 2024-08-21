back to top
    BJP brings back Ram Madhav on Mission Kashmir
    BJP brings back Ram Madhav on Mission Kashmir

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Appointed him as election in-charge for J&K

    Srinagar, Aug 20: In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janta Party has brought back Ram Madhav on key assignment in & .

    “BJP president JP Nadda has appointed Ram Madhav, former National General Secretary, and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as election in-charge for upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

    “This appointment comes into effect immediately,” the statement said.

    In 2015, Madhav had played a key role in formation of PDP-BJP government in Jammu & Kashmir. He was co-architect of the common minimum programme worked out by PDP and BJP for power sharing in the erstwhile state.

    J&K’s Political Pot boils up with full steam ahead of Assembly polls
