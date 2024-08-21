BJP brings back Ram Madhav on Mission Kashmir

Appointed him as election in-charge for J&K

Srinagar, Aug 20: In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janta Party has brought back Ram Madhav on key assignment in Jammu & Kashmir.

“BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed Ram Madhav, former National General Secretary, and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as election in-charge for upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

“This appointment comes into effect immediately,” the statement said.

In 2015, Madhav had played a key role in formation of PDP-BJP government in Jammu & Kashmir. He was co-architect of the common minimum programme worked out by PDP and BJP for power sharing in the erstwhile state.