BD Mishra Sworn In As Ladakh LG

Leh, Feb 19: Brigadier (Dr.) B D Mishra (Retired) was sworn-in on Sunday as the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh. The oath was administered by Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K & Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh. Advisor Umang Narula read out the warrant of appointment of Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd.) as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd.), the Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh, will be accorded Guard of Honour on his arrival at Raj Niwas.