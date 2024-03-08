Search
Bank staff to get 17% pay hike; 5-day week soon

Agencies

Indian Banks' Association and bank employee unions on Friday agreed on an annual wage hike of 17 percent, a move that will result in an additional yearly outgo of around Rs 8,284 crore for public sector banks.

As many as 8 lakh bank employees are set to benefit from the wage hike, which will be effective from November 2022.

All Bank Officers' Confederation said that a joint note agreed to recognise all Saturdays as holidays, pending government notification.

The revised working hours will be effective after notification by the government, it said.

“The new pay scales have been constructed, after merging Dearness Allowance corresponding to 8088 points and additional load thereon,” it said.

Under the new wage settlement, all women employees would be allowed to take one day sick leave per month without giving a medical certificate.

Accumulated privilege leave may be encashed up to 255 days at the time of retirement/upon death of an employee while in service, it said.

“Today marks a significant milestone for the #bankingindustry as IBA and #UFBU #AIBOA #AIBASM and #BKSM have signed the 9th Joint Note and 12th #Bipartite Settlement regarding #Wage Revision for Bank Officers and Employees, which will take effect on Nov. 1, 2022. @PIB_India #dfs,” IBA chief executive officer Sunil Mehta said in a tweet.

LPG price cut by Rs 100/cylinder
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

