Awareness prog organized at Govt Hospital Gandhi Nagar

Jammu Tawi: In line with the Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu unit on Monday organized an awareness programme at Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar. Speaking on the occasion, ACB Officials said that this programme was organized to impart awareness about corruption. He further added that people should cooperate without fear with the department to expose corrupt ones so that we can make the dream of corruption free society into a reality.

