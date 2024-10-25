Australia’s Skipper Has a Witty Response Ready in Case of Series Loss Against India

In a recent podcast interview, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins was asked in good humor about the possible excuses he might give if India defeats Australia again in the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series coming up. Cummins played along and gave a hilarious response to lighten the mood.

When reminded that he would be left without any legitimate excuses this time around as the leader of the Aussie outfit, Cummins joked “I will find some excuses.” He then added in a jesting tone “Cameron Green was going to open the batting and bowling for us.”

Green's recent stress fracture injury that will keep him out of action for approximately six months has undoubtedly unsettled Australia's team balance. He was being groomed as Smith's partner at the top of the order following Warner's retirement. Green had also made invaluable contributions with both bat and ball further down the order.

His absence now leaves Australia short of a multi-skilled all-rounder to share the workload with Mitchell Marsh. The potent pace attack of Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc will be relied on even more heavily. While wishing Green a speedy recovery, the hosts must find strategies to overcome this setback against a strong Indian lineup.

With the first Test starting on November 22nd in Perth, the series promises fiercely contested battles throughout its five match schedule across various states. Both teams will be aiming for their first victory in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Australian soil.