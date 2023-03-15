ASA launches online portals for panchakarma & clinical e-learning

By A K Bhattacharya

Jammu Tawi: Amrita School of Ayurveda, a part of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, has launched two online portals for the Ayurveda community. While e-MAP is an e-module application for Panchakarma, AyurCel is tailor-made for clinical e-learning. The projects have been funded by the Rashtriya Ayurved Vidyapeeth, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India.

The portals were launched at a high-powered event at Amrita University, attended by dignitaries like Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairman, NCISM, and Dr. Kousthubha Upadhyaya, Advisor, from Ministry of AYUSH; Dr. Tanuja Nesari, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda; Dr.Maneesha Vinodini Ramesh, Provost, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Dr. Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham; and Swami Sankaramirtananda Puri, Dean, Amrita School of Ayurveda.

The e-MAP project is an interactive portal that provides comprehensive information related to Panchakarma. It includes a learning module featuring lesson plans, sloka recitations, illustrative animations, and self-assessment aids on UG and PG Panchakarma syllabi. It also offers standardized videos of various clinically practiced Panchakarma procedures and a directory search for information related to faculties, postgraduates, publications, dissertations, and colleges offering Panchakarma PG, PhD, and equipment suppliers. The project is led by team Dr. Parameswaran Namboothiri, Professor, Panchakarma, School of Ayurveda, Amritapuri.

Delivering the inaugural address, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, said: “Ayurveda has a wide range of research possibilities, and we should utilize them to the full. I welcome the launch of these two authentic digital reference initiatives related to studies in Ayurveda. The Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth of Ministry of AYUSH collaborate with Amrita School of Ayurveda in various fields related to Ayurveda treatment and research.”

Swami Sankaramritananda Puri, Dean, Amrita School of Ayurveda, said: “We are excited to launch the e-MAP and AyurCeL portals for the Ayurvedic community. These will help students, practitioners, and researchers access the latest information related to Panchakarma and Ayurvedic clinical practice. Our goal is to facilitate learning and innovation in Ayurveda through digital tools and platforms. These two portals are part of Amrita School of Ayurveda’s commitment to promoting excellence in Ayurvedic education and research. They are accessible to anyone interested in Ayurveda and are designed to be user-friendly and easy to navigate.”

Dr.Prema Nedungadi, Director, AmritaCREATE, Amritapuri | Chairperson, School of Computing, Amritapuri (Chair ,EDT C20 Working group), said “The aim of the joint project by Amrita Centre for Advanced Research in Ayurveda (ĀCĀRA) and Amrita CREATE is to develop a clinical e-learning platform. This platform will gather the real clinical experiences of physicians, transform them into data, and organize them in a structured manner. The result will be an interactive learning environment that will undergo a rigorous review by an expert team. The platform will provide continued clinical education in the field of Ayurveda through the contributions of experts, including the Panel of Contributors and Clinicians of Amrita School of Ayurveda Published Case Reports. Essentially, this project aims to create an ecosystem for the domain and for future generations of clinicians, practitioners, and researchers.”