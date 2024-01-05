Article 370 had become ‘eye-sore’; its abrogation fulfills Mukherji’s dream: VP Dhankhar

Credit goes to PM Modi led Executive, Parliament, Judiciary

Jammu Tawi, Jan 4: The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the collective efforts of Executive led by Prime Minister Narendera Modi, Parliament and the Judiciary for the abrogation of Article 370 and stated that with the rollback of special status, the dream of Shyama Prasad Mukherji stands fulfilled.

“Mukherjee wanted to go to Jammu and Kashmir but, because of the prevailing permit system, he was not given permission. He was arrested on 11 May at Lakhanpur , Kathua while crossing the border into Kashmir illegally,” the Vice President said, adding that “ Although the permit rule was revoked owing to his efforts, he died as a detainee on 23 June, 1953.”

He was addressing the inauguration of the Biotech Startup Expo on “Emerging Startup Trends in North India” in Kathua, aimed at developing the district along the International Border with Pakistan as a hub for budding entrepreneurs.

“Congratulations to the executive led by the Prime Minister, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and the judiciary. With the help of all the three, Article 370 was removed forever,” he said.

Highlighting the affirmative steps being taken by the government in the region, Dhankhar noted that sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir who had earlier been denied their rights and benefits under government schemes, now have a greater voice in governance and are witness to a transformed scenario.

He added with this, Shyama Prasad Mukherji's dream has been completely fulfilled.

“The land with grave imprints of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, the land facing danger, has seen that danger being removed in this era,” he maintained, and adding, “No one thought that Article 370 would be stamped out. This article, called temporary in the Constitution, became an eyesore for us.”

Further, the vice president outlined five parameters or ‘Panchatantra' that are fundamental to the growth and progress of any nation- peace and stability, equality of law, transparency and accountability in governance, an ecosystem that favours meritocracy and empowerment of women- all of which, he said, are ground realities in India today.

Stressing on the fifth parameter, Dhankhar drew attention to the opportunities that have opened up for the women of Jammu and Kashmir, with the availability of property rights following abrogation of Article 370, in addition to the rights conferred by the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Abrogation of Article 370 and the enabling initiatives taken by the government in Jammu and Kashmir have resulted in “development being completely delinked from partisan interests”, said the Vice-President.

Recognising that every individual has a right to participate in politics, the Vice-President cautioned that politics must not be allowed to become a deterrent to progress.

Expressing his appreciation for the nation's progress in the domain of biotechnology, the Vice-President made special mention of India's position as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, having a greater number of unicorns than China.

Highlighting the extent of India's internet penetration and its great number of digital transactions, Dhankhar also emphasised upon the importance of nurturing a robust research ecosystem for the progress of the country.

The Vice-President also congratulated the graduating students and awardees of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology, Jammu, whose 8th Convocation Ceremony he was scheduled to attend earlier in the day. Dhankhar conveyed his regrets for his inability to attend the event owing to adverse weather conditions.

Earlier, vice president scheduled to address convocation of her-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology-Jammu. However, the flight had to be rerouted through Pathankot prior to the event in Kathua, owing to the deteriorating weather situation.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar reached Pathankot airbase from where he left for Kathua. He inaugurated the Biotech Startup Expo in Kathua.

Vice President also planted saplings in the Biotech Industrial Park.

Meanwhile, a delegation of industry representatives and prominent citizens from various fields met the Vice President. He thanked Dhankhar for being the first Vice President to visit Kathua.