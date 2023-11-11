Army Public School Nagrota celebrates Annual Sports Day

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Nov, 11: Army Public School, Nagrota celebrated its Annual Sports Meet 2023 in the school campus admist great mirth, verve and camaraderie. Dr (Mrs) Punita Jain, Zonal President White Knight AWWA was the chief guest of the day. Mrs Namita Singh, Zonal Vice President White Knight AWWA, graced the ocassion as guest of honour .The eventful and energetic day commenced with the traditional torch relay conducted by the senior students of the school.

The Principal of the school, Mrs Ruchi Bahl, welcomed the chief guest and all esteemed dignitaries with great fervour.The athletes from classes 1st to 9th took part in various races viz hurdle race, basketball dribbling, 100-metre race, lemon-spoon race, duck-walk race etc. The shining stars also presented special events like march past, yoga and calisthenic drill which enthralled everyone with the synchronised and rhythmical movements.

There was a grand prize distribution ceremony wherein the winners of various races were felicitated with medals for their unwavering commitment to win. The chief guest addressed the audience with her insightful thoughts, congratulated the winners and encouraged them to take part in such events more fervently and motivated them for their future endeavours. She further unveiled the latest edition of school magazine ‘Reflections'. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks followed by National Anthem.