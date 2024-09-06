Anushka Sharma opens up about dealing with parenting pressure and importance of partner support

Anushka Sharma opens up about dealing with parenting pressure and supporting each other

Parenting comes with its own challenges and being a ‘perfect' parent is an unrealistic standard according to celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. In a recent event in Mumbai, Sharma talked candidly about the importance of owning up to mistakes and admitting flaws to their children.

The Pari actress, who welcomed her second child Akaay earlier this year with husband Kohli, said there is too much focus on appearing flawless as parents. “We are all human and will have our complaints and bad days. It's important our kids understand this”, she stated. With social media amplifying pressure, being transparent about struggles could help reduce unrealistic expectations on parents.

Relationship experts agree maintaining open communication and sharing feelings in a non-judgmental way strengthens bonds between partners and creates a nurturing environment for kids. When children see their parents openly discussing issues, it aids their own communication development. Experiencing challenges together as a united team is key to overcoming obstacles while co-parenting.

In addition to clear division of responsibilities, experts recommend scheduling quality time together regularly. Amid parenting duties, dedicating weekly date nights to reconnect keeps the relationship priority intact. Practicing self-care through hobbies and seeking help prevents burnout, which impacts mental well-being. Establishing boundaries and enlisting family support shares the load and promotes work-life balance.

By emphasizing the humane aspect of parenting, Sharma highlights it is not about being flawless but learning together through mutual understanding and support. An honest portrayal of the experience may help reduce stigma around parenting struggles.