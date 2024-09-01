back to top
    Life Style: Anne Hathaway Shares Lip Plumping Secret Using Bobby Pin Hack
    Anne Hathaway Shares Lip Plumping Secret Using Bobby Pin Hack

    Famous actress Anne Hathaway recently shared a behind-the-scenes hack for plumping up lips in a minimal yet effective way. In a video posted by her hairstylist, she can be seen gently tapping a bobby pin along the outline of her lips. This simple technique aims to improve circulation in the lips for a temporarily fuller appearance.

    Dermatologists were consulted to understand how this hack works and any risks involved. The idea behind it is that minor injuries caused by tapping can increase blood flow close to the skin surface, showing up as reddening and swelling. In the short term, lips may look more pink and puffy due to acute inflammation.

    While the effect is transitory, experts warn of potential downsides like bruising or pigmentation changes if done excessively. As Asian lips often already have darker coloration, inflammation may worsen discoloration after healing. Dermatologist Aparna Santhanam says occasional use should be fine but does not widely recommend trying it. Safer options include lip balms, ice then heat treatment, and hyaluronic acid gels designed for lip plumping. Those wanting more significant plumping could consult a cosmetic dermatologist about temporary lip fillers.

    In summary, Hathaway's hack aims to pamper lips through brief increased circulation. But experts advise limiting use and exploring alternative methods that minimize risks for optimal lip and appearance. Moderation and professional guidance are keys for making the most of this and any beauty technique.

    PM Modi, Amit Shah, other Union Minister’s to campaign in J&K from Sep 10
    Which Finger Provides the Least Painful and Most Accurate Blood Sugar Readings
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

