Angel One settles multiple violations with SEBI for Rs Rs 5.75 crore

One of India's leading stockbroking companies has resolved pending issues with the country's market regulator through monetary settlement. Angel One, a prominent equity trading platform, paid Rs. 5.75 crore to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to conclude inquiries into multiple alleged rule breaches.

In March, SEBI had initiated investigations against Angel One through adjudication and inquiry notices regarding certain regulatory matters. The notices sought Angel One's response on why penalties should not be imposed under relevant SEBI laws. After evaluating the case, SEBI's whole-time members approved receiving the recommended amount from Angel One on October 15. The firm transferred the funds on October 23 without accepting or denying the investigation's findings.

The settlement brings an end to SEBI's inquiries and allows both sides to avoid a lengthy legal process. It remains unclear what specific violations triggered the regulator's action initially. However, Angel One's swift cooperation in resolving the matter through payment suggests the aim was compliance over denial or litigation. The amount also factors in the scale and commercial impact of Angel One's operations.

For investors, the development highlights SEBI's role in enforcing transparency and oversight of capital markets. It ensures brokerage houses follow prescribed conduct norms to preserve investors' faith in fair play. Angel One can now focus fully on servicing clients while SEBI continues its efforts to strengthen regulatory practices for sustainable market growth.