Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Here’s the schedule for Day 2

Gujarat, Mar 2: Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

From pop sensation Rihanna's performance to a special drone show, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities started with a bang. In comparison, what's in store for Day 2 seems pretty low-key, but grand nonetheless.

What's happening on Day 2?

As per the schedule released on Friday, the itinerary for Day 2 “a walk to the wild side” and “a potpourri of desi activities.” Firstly, the guests will visit Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The dress code for the same is “jungle fever.”

Earlier this week, Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation announced the launch of the Vantara (Star of the Forest) programme, an umbrella initiative to focus on the rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals, both in India and abroad.



Secondly, after the wildlife walk, the guests will be escorted to the ‘Mela Rouge,' where a potpourri of desi activities will take place. The dress code for the same is “South Asian attires.”

Three-day gala

Guests from all around the world have already arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, who is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.



Day 1 of the three-day gala involved “an evening in Everland,” a Cirque du Soleil performance, a show at Vantara, a drone show, Rihanna's first-ever performance in India, dinner, and an after party.

The Bollywood guests at the three-day gala included Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, and Suniel Shetty among others.



Other guests included Ivanka Trump, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and spiritual leader Sadhguru among others.