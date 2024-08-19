back to top
    Airfares climb up to 25 pc for Diwali, Onam festival season travel

    NEW DELHI:  Airfares are heading northwards for the festival season, with the average one-way ticket price on key domestic routes being 10-15 per cent more for Diwali and 20-25 per cent higher for certain flights to Kerala cities for Onam, according to an analysis.

    An analysis done by travel portal ixigo for PTI showed that the average one-way class fare for non-stop flight on Delhi-Chennai route during October 30-November 5 period is 25 per cent higher at Rs 7,618.

    This is in comparison to the fare during November 10-16 period last year.

    For the given comparison period, the ticket price is 21 per cent more at Rs 5,162 on Mumbai-Hyderabad route and 19 per cent higher at Rs 5,999 and at Rs 4,930 on Delhi-Goa and Delhi-Ahmedabad routes, respectively.

    On certain other routes, fares are higher in the range of 1-16 per cent, as per the analysis.

     

     

