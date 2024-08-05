Affordable International Roaming Plans for Travellers from Top Indian Telcos in 2024

With international travel catching pace again after the pandemic lull, mobile network operators in India have rolled out competitive international roaming packages. Staying connected abroad need not burn a hole in the pocket, if one chooses from the affordable plans offered by Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

The top telcos cater to varied traveller needs, be it a short vacation or extended business trip. Their daily, weekly and monthly packages effectively balance data, calling time and cost. Subscribers can easily sign up and continue using their domestic mobile number while overseas.

Among daily packs, Jio leads with the most pocket-friendly Rs.499 plan that provides 250MB data and 100 calling minutes to India for 24 hours. Opting for a 14-day pack at Rs.1,499 ups the benefits to 1GB data and 150 minutes.

Airtel's daily plan at Rs.648 offers 500MB data and 100 minutes, while extending use to 10 days at Rs.899 gives 1GB data and same call time. Vi's economical one day plan of Rs.695 includes generous 1GB data and 120 minutes.

For longer stays, Jio, Airtel and Vi have very competitive month-long packages priced around Rs.3,000. Data allowance rises up to 5GB along with ample calling facility. Even a year-long subscription costs just Rs.2,799 on Jio for 2GB data and 100 minutes per day.

The informative article compares all major player plans spanning various validity periods, helping readers make informed choices as per their travel needs. Budget travelers especially stand to gain meaningful connectivity at nominal rates.