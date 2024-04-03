Search
IndiaAction against corrupt to go on: PM Modi
India

Action against corrupt to go on: PM Modi

By: Northlines

Date:

Rudrapur (U'Khand), Apr 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the action against the corrupt will go on and he cannot be deterred by threats and abuses. Beginning his Lok Sabha campaign in Uttarakhand from Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district, he also said that more development work has been done in Uttarakhand over the last 10 years than in the 50-60 years before that.

“Don't you think the corrupt should go to jail. The corrupt are threatening and abusing me. But they can't deter me. Action against each one of the corrupt will continue,” Modi said.

The prime minister's remarks come amid opposition onslaught against the ruling party in the wake of arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and JMM leader Hemant Soren.

Asking people to further strengthen him, Modi said he has guaranteed making the third biggest in the in the third term.

Modi's guarantee means fulfilment of the guarantee, he said.

“Development happens when the intentions are right. Right intentions lead to good results,” the prime minister added.

Previous article
India will get permanent UNSC seat: EAM Jaishankar
Next article
Israeli strike kills seven world aid group workers in Gaza, including foreigners
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

India will get permanent UNSC seat: EAM Jaishankar

Northlines Northlines -
Rajkot, Apr 2: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on...

EC transfers 2 IGs, 8 DMs, 12 SPs in 5 states

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 2: The Election Commission on Tuesday...

Modi never takes leave, Rahul goes abroad for summer; no match between two: Amit Shah

Northlines Northlines -
BENGALURU, Apr 2: Exuding confidence about the BJP’s ‘400...

In an April fool prank, student accidentally hangs self

Northlines Northlines -
Indore, Apr 2: An April Fool’s Day prank turned...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Israeli strike kills seven world aid group workers in Gaza, including...

India will get permanent UNSC seat: EAM Jaishankar

EC transfers 2 IGs, 8 DMs, 12 SPs in 5 states