    ACB registers 2nd case of criminal misconduct against then DMO Kathua, others
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    ACB registers 2nd case of criminal misconduct against then DMO Kathua, others

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 29: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said to have registered second case of criminal misconduct against the then District Mineral Officer Kathua and others.

    “A joint surprise check was conducted by the  Jammu and Anti Corruption Bureau in the office of District Mineral Officer (DMO), Kathua to look into the allegations that Bodh Raj, the then DMO Kathua, by abuse of his official position and in connivance with some private persons (Lessee owners) manipulated official record and allowed stone crusher owners for illegal mining of areas without any legal permission/ clearance.”
    It was also alleged that private persons were operating in his office, involved in collecting huge amounts within the office premises etc, the statement said.
    “On the basis of the joint surprise check, a prima facie case of criminal misconduct was found made out against the accused the then DMO Kathua Bodh Raj and others under offences punishable U/s 7, 13(1)(a) r/w section 13 (2) of PC Act 1988, as such, a formal case FIR No. 09/2024 was registered at PS ACB Central for investigation,” it added.
    During the course of investigation warrants for conducting searches at the premises situated at various locations of District Kathua were obtained from the court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu, it said, adding that further investigation of the case is going on.

    AP announces list of 24 candidates for J&K Polls
    UK’s University of Southampton becomes first foreign university to set up India campus under NEP
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

