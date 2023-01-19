AAP holds massive protest in front of BJP office seeking roll back of new land order

JAMMU, Jan 18: To resist new dictatorial land order issued by Jammu and Kashmir Government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday held a protest demonstration in front of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) office in Jammu to remind the ruling setup of their ill doings through LG administration.

The protest was held to raise voice against ill-doings of J&K Government which has now issued a dictatorial order of land rule putting poor masses in jeopardy. “Government should take action against those political leaders who grabbed big chunk of land, action should also be taken against land mafia, AAP leaders said.

“A big number of BJP leaders are illegally occupying the Government establishments like quarters and are enjoying facilities on Government exchequer’s cost. AAP has always raised questions for vacating these Government accommodations but unfortunately LG administration is not showing any concern,” they added.

AAP leaders also mentioned about slogans of BJP and Prime Minister for removing poverty in country by 2022-23 and said that instead of removing poverty Government has started to remove poor from land in J&K. “This shows that all tall slogans of BJP in respect of pro-people work are hollow and merely given to befool masses with no realistic grounds,” leaders further said.They said that their party has always raised voice of poor people and party will keep doing so and will resist this new land order of Government and all other dictatorial policies of Government with tooth and nail so that rights of masses are safeguarded.

The leaders also mentioned about sleepless situation of poor people in J&K and said that Government has created a severe situation of uncertainty with this new land order.

Harshdev Singh, SS Shringari, Mehraj Malik, Yashpal Kundal, Raj Kapoor, Amit Kapoor, Reena Chaudhary, Rajesh Padgotra, Heera Lal Varma, Raj Kumar Nischal, Dixit Gupta, Raj Mohd Salaria, Amrit Wattal, Parminder Singh, Rajesh Bali and other senior leaders of party were present during the protest.