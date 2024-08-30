back to top
    3 terrorists killed in operations along LoC in Kupwara

    Encounter breaks out in Rajouri

    Srinagar, Aug 29: Three terrorists are believed to have been killed in two separate anti-infiltration operations along the Line of Control (LoC) in and 's Kupwara district, the army said on Thursday.

    Operations in the Machhal and Tangdhar areas were launched on Wednesday following intelligence inputs, it said.

    In a post on X, the army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said, “Based on intelligence inputs with respect to likely infiltration bids, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of August 28 and 29 in the general area Machhal, Kupwara.”

    “Suspicious movement was observed in bad and was engaged with effective firing by troops; two terrorists are likely to have been neutralised,” it said.

    The army said another terrorist is believed to have been killed in an operation along the LoC in the Tangdhar area.

    “Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids, a joint anti-infiltration operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of August 28 and 29 in general area Tangdhar, Kupwara,” it said on X.

    “One terrorist is likely to have been neutralised,” the army said.

    Both the operations were in progress when last reports were received.

    Meanwhile, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Rajouri district after troops launched a cordon and search operation in response to suspected militant movement, officials said.

    “A search operation was launched by security forces in the general area of village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal in Rajouri district at 2130 hours on Wednesday night (following suspected terrorist movement),” a police spokesperson said.

    During the search operation, at around 2345 hours, a contact was established with terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire between the militants and security forces near Kheri Mohra area, the spokesperson added.

    Security forces also fired few shots of tracer rounds to illuminate the area, the officials said.

    Two to three terrorists are holed up in the cordon area, they said, adding that additional forces have been rushed to the area to strengthened the cordon and the operation.

    On Monday night, a group of Village Guards (VDGs) noticed two unidentified persons near a house in Meira-Nagrota village at Rajouri district, and fired into the air. Following this, a search operation was initiated by security forces in the area.

