Zubair Ahmad inaugurates Sports Tournament, witnesses Cultural events at Kaloosa Bandipora

NL Corresspondent

Bandipora, Dec 13: As part of ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Commissioner Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Zubair Ahmad, Wednesday inaugurated District Indoor Rowing Championship organized by District Water Sports Association in collaboration with District Administration Bandipora. On the occasion, Zubair Ahmad also witnessed a captivating display of cultural performances during the Yatra (VBSY) at Auditorium Kaloosa, Bandipora.

On the occasion, District Development Council Chairperson Ab Gani Bhat, Vice Chairperson Kowsar Shafeeq, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad, ADDC Bandipora Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, CEO Mohammad Amin Beigh, besides BDCs, PRIs and locals were also present. The event was also attended by Padma Shree Faisal Ali Dar and other prominent sports enthusiasts.

The ceremony kicked off with the inauguration of the sports tournament, symbolizing the commitment to fostering a healthy and active community.

Zubair Ahmad emphasized the importance of sports in promoting physical fitness and building a robust society. As part of the cultural festivities, attendees were treated to a diverse range of performances showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of the region.

The cultural items, including traditional dances, music, and artistic expressions, provided a colorful backdrop to the event, celebrating the cultural heritage of the region.

Commissioner Secretary expressed his delight at being part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, highlighting the significance of such initiatives in promoting unity, cultural exchange, and overall development. He commended the district administration for their efforts in bringing together communities through sports and cultural activities.