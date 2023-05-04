Zone Reasi hosts inter-school meet

NL Corresspondent

Reasi, May 04: Department of Youth Services and Sports, Zone Reasi organised Inter School competition for Under 14 and Under 17 Boys in the disciplines of Chess, Carrom, Table Tennis, Tug of War, Yoga and Rope Skipping at Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), here today.

Over 250 boys involved in this multi-discipline meet. Principal of the host school, GHSS boys Reasi, Manoj Kumar Jad was the chief guest, who along with guest of honour, Tersem Singh, district (DYSS) officer Reasi witnessed the event and complimented those winners.

Earlier, the Zonal Physical Education Officer, Ram Krishan Bhat presented a brief note of the competition.

District officer (DYSS) Reasi, Tersem Singh appreciated the efforts of Zonal Officer for organising event in a professional manner.

The Results (Finals): TUG OF WAR: U-14: Kambal Dangal High School bt MS Galazy. U-17: Government Boys HSS Reasi bt HS Kambal Danga.

YOGA: U-14: Kartik Kotwal of Government MS Upper Seela, Ist; Sahil Katoch of Government MS Panthal, 2nd and Ankit Jamwal of Trikuta Shiksha Niketan, Reasi, 3rd. Under-17: Harshit Sharma, HSS Aghar Jitto, Ist; Baresh Sham, Government HS Nomai, 2nd and Prixit Dev Singh, HSS Aghar Jitto, 3rd.

ROPE SKIPPING: U-14: Aditya of Government MS Diet Reasi, Ist; Jasveer Kumar, HS Kambal Danga, 2nd and Swayam Verma of MS Seri Bhangal, 3rd.

CARROM: U-14 Doubles: HSS Kotli Bhaga beat HS Nomain. Under-17 Doubles: Government HSS Panthal beat HS Gran.

TABLE TENNIS: U-17: Akhil Verma HSS Katra, Ist; Romal Singh, HSS Aghar Jitto, 2nd and Arjun Singh, HSS Panthal, 3rd. Under-14: Mohd Aazam Khan, Trikuta Public HSS Katra, Ist; Goutam Prince, HSS Panthal, 2nd and Divyansh Rajput, Trikuta Public HS Katra, 3rd.

CHESS: U-17: Aman Sharma, Trikuta Public HSS Katra, Ist; Baresh Shan, HS Nomai, 2nd and Sunil Singh, HSS Panthal, 3rd.