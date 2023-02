Zomato setting up ‘Rest Points’ for delivery partners

agencies

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday said it is building public infrastructure called ‘Rest Points’ to support the entire gig economy and delivery partners of various companies.

In a blog post, the company’s Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal informed that it already has two ‘Rest Points’ operational in Gurgaon and plans to create more rest points in the most dense clusters of its food delivery business.

Rest Points offer clean drinking water, phone-charging stations, access to washrooms, high-speed internet, a 247 helpdesk and first-aid support. Goyal, however, did not disclose the number or the location for setting up these Rest Points.

“We recognise that delivery partners face multiple challenges while on the job, from navigating through traffic to delivering orders in inclement weather conditions.

“In line with our commitment to their welfare, we are delighted to announce The Shelter Project under which we have started building public infrastructure (called Rest Points) to support the entire gig economy and delivery partners of various companies,” Goyal said in the blog post.