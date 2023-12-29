Zomato gets Rs 402 cr GST notice over delivery fee

agencies

Food delivery major Zomato has received a Rs 401.7 crore show cause notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) over ‘unpaid taxes' on delivery charges collected from customers, the company said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday.

The company claimed that it is not liable to pay the penalty for the period from October 29, 2019, to March 31, 2022, as the amount collected from customers is “on behalf of the delivery partners during the referred period.”

Given the contractual terms and conditions mutually agreed upon, the delivery partners have provided the delivery services to the customers and not the company, the filing read.

Zomato said it would be filing an appropriate response to the notice.

“At this stage, no order of any kind has been passed and as mentioned above, the company believes that it has a strong case on merit,” it said.

Last month, the DGGI had reportedly sent GST notices worth Rs 750 crore to Zomato and Swiggy, seeking Rs 400 crore from the former and Rs 350 crore from the latter.

Rs 60 cr sales tax notice to Bata

Footwear major Bata India has received a notice from the State Tax Officer, Anna Salai Assessment Circle, Chennai, amounting to Rs 60.56 crore, the company said in a filing to the bourses.The notice pertains to several issues raised in a final audit report on December 25, for the 2018-19 financial year, according to the filing.

Rs 56 lakh tax penalty on M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it has been imposed a penalty of over Rs 56 lakh for wrongly carrying forward input service distributor credit available in pre-GST into GST regime with regard to its two-wheeler business.