SRINAGAR, Jan 6: The authorities on Friday decided to close the Zojilla Pass for the vehicular movement from tomorrow.
Chief Engineer BRO, Brig Saket Singh said that the Zojilla pass for the first time has remained open till January 06.
However, he said in view of the forecast of inclement weather, it shall be officially closed for the vehicular movement from tomorrow.
Zojilla Pass To Remain Closed For Traffic From Tomorrow
