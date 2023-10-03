YSS Ganderbal organizes Inter-school Zonal level Athletic meet for Boys

NL Corresspondent

Ganderbal Oct 03: The Youth Services and Sports (YSS) Ganderbal organized a spectacular Athletic meet for Boys U/14 years in Zone Ganderbal of the district.

The event took place at the picturesque Qamria ground in which 130 student athletes from various educational institutes of the Zone Ganderbal participated.

The event aimed to foster the spirit of athleticism and sportsmanship among the young generation. The event culminated with the award ceremony where all the meritorious athletes were awarded with their well- deserved medals by the senior officials of the department. Sports events were organized to nurture talent and foster a healthy competitive spirit.

Likewise, the event was conducted by the Zonal Physical Education office Hariganiwan for boys U/14 years at BHSS Hariganiwan. The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation of 65 student players from different schools of the said Zone.

At the end Medals were distributed among position holders by the senior official.

Moreover the said zone also organized a “Fit India Swachhta Freedom Run” with the theme ‘Swachh Bharat' as a tribute to Gandhi Jayanti.

The Run commenced from the Zonal office and culminated at BHSS Hariganiwan. The Swachhta Run aimed to foster the spirit of promoting cleanliness and non-Violence that Mahatma Gandhi advocated for and is a great way to honor his legacy